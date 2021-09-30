Burkina Faso, Mali and Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 22 September 2021)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger continues to deteriorate. Security trends showcase a continuous increase in the number of incidents since the beginning of the year, with 292 incidents causing the killing of 650 people. Violence has severe impacts on fragile livelihoods and people’s capacity to provide for themselves and is straining already weak basic social services. More people are fleeing their homes seeking safety in nearby fields or villages, sometimes multiple times. 2 million people are internally displaced in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

In Burkina Faso, the most affected Sahel and Central-North regions alone account for almost 1.4 million IDPs. Large-scale displacement has a strong impact on scarce natural resources, with negative consequences on both the displaced population and host communities, reinforcing the risk of jeopardizing social cohesion. 5.2 million people experience acute food insecurity and humanitarian assistance is critical for 10.8 million people. However, only 22 per cent of the required funds for the response have been received.