Burkina Faso, Mali and Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 19 July 2021)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger continues to deteriorate. Security trends showcase a continuous increase in the number of incidents since the beginning of the year, with 290 incidents registered in June 2021 alone causing the killing of 509 people. Violence has severe impacts on fragile livelihoods and people’s capacity to provide for themselves and is straining already weak basic social services. More people are fleeing their homes seeking safety in nearby fields or villages, sometimes multiple times. 1.8 million people are internally displaced in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

In Burkina Faso, the most affected regions are Sahel and Central-North with almost 900,000 IDPs. Large-scale displacement has strong impact on scarce natural resources, with negative consequences on both the displaced population and host communities, threatening social cohesion. Humanitarian assistance is critical for 10.8 million people, yet only 18 per cent of the required funds for the response have been received.