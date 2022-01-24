Burkina Faso, Mali and Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 17 January 2022)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger continues to deteriorate. Security trends showcase a continuous increase in the number of incidents, with 366 incidents in December alone, causing the killing of 639 people.

Loroum province in the north of Burkina Faso has been experiencing an upsurge of non-state armed groups (NSAG) attacks, with 14 self-defense group members killed on 9 December and increasing kidnappings and killings of civilians. The deteriorating security situation has led some 40,000 people from Loroum province to flee to nearby towns. At the same time, the presence of NSAGs and improvised explosive devices in the province make roads inaccessible and hamper the provision of humanitarian assistance. Violence has severe impacts on fragile livelihoods and people’s capacity to provide for themselves and is straining already weak basic social services. More people are fleeing their homes seeking safety in nearby fields or villages, sometimes multiple times. 2.1 million people are internally displaced in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, and 134,000 are refugees.

In Burkina Faso, the most affected Sahel and Central-North regions alone account for almost 1.6 million IDPs. Large-scale displacement has a strong impact on scarce natural resources, with negative consequences on both the displaced population and host communities, reinforcing the risk of jeopardizing social cohesion. 4.3 million people experience acute food insecurity and 13 million people are in need for humanitarian support, with 9.9 million people targeted with assistance .