Burkina Faso, Mali and Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 15 June 2022)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger continues to deteriorate. Security trends showcase a continuous increase in the number of incidents, with 403 incidents in May alone, causing the killing of 861 people. Violence has severe impacts on fragile livelihoods and people’s capacity to provide for themselves and is straining already weak basic social services. More people are fleeing their homes, seeking safety in nearby fields or villages, sometimes multiple times. 2.4 million people are internally displaced in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, and 131,000 are refugees.

In Burkina Faso, the most affected Sahel and Central-North regions alone account for almost 1.9 million internally displaced persons. Large-scale displacement has a strong impact on scarce natural resources, with negative consequences on both the displaced population and host communities, reinforcing the risk of jeopardizing social cohesion. About 7.3 million people are projected to be severely food insecure in the June to September lean season. As families and households struggle to secure food, 600 000 children are severely malnourished. In addition 6,872 schools and 290 health centres are non-functional due to insecurity and violence, depriving communities of access to education and health. Today in Central Sahel 13 million people are in need for humanitarian support, with 9.6 million people targeted with assistance. However, after almost half of the year, only 14 per cent of the required funds for the humanitarian response have been received