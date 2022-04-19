Burkina Faso, Mali and Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 14 April 2022)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger continues to deteriorate. Security trends showcase a continuous increase in the number of incidents, with 407 incidents in March alone, causing the killing of 1,402 people.

The presence of NSAGs and improvised explosive devices in the province make roads inaccessible and hamper the provision of humanitarian assistance. Violence has severe impacts on fragile livelihoods and people’s capacity to provide for themselves and is straining already weak basic social services. More people are fleeing their homes seeking safety in nearby fields or villages, sometimes multiple times. 2.2 million people are internally displaced in Burkina Faso, Mali, and western Niger, and 140,000 are refugees.

In Burkina Faso, the most affected Sahel and Central-North regions alone account for almost 1.2 million IDPs. Large-scale displacement has a strong impact on scarce natural resources, with negative consequences on both the displaced population and host communities, reinforcing the risk of jeopardizing social cohesion. 5.1 million people experience acute food insecurity and 13 million people are in need for humanitarian support, with 9.6 million people targeted with assistance