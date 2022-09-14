Burkina Faso, Mali and Western Niger - Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 12 September 2022)

The humanitarian context in the cross-border area between Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger continues to deteriorate. Security trends showcase a continuous increase in the number of incidents, with 270 incidents in July alone, causing the killing of 525 people. Violence severely impacts fragile livelihoods and people’s capacity to provide for themselves and is straining already weak basic social services. More people are fleeing their homes, seeking safety in nearby fields or villages, sometimes multiple times. Violence and conflict in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger caused the displacement of 2.5 million internally displaced and 143,000 refugees.

In Burkina Faso, the two most affected regions, Sahel and Central-North, alone account for almost 1.9 million internally displaced persons. Large-scale displacement has a substantial impact on scarce natural resources, with negative consequences on both the displaced population and host communities, reinforcing the risk of jeopardizing social cohesion. About 7.3 million people were projected to be severely food insecure in the June to September lean season. As families and households struggle to secure food, 600,000 children are severely malnourished. In addition, about 7,066 schools and 285 health centres are non-functional due to insecurity and violence, depriving communities of access to education and health. Today in the Central Sahel, 14.4 million people are in need of humanitarian support, with 10.3 million people targeted with assistance. Yet, humanitarian funding has failed to keep pace with rising needs in Central Sahel, with over two-thirds of the year passed, and only 30 per cent of the required funds for the humanitarian response have been received.

