Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger: Vulnerability to COVID-19 Containment Measures

Methodology and overall objective

This report highlights the potential impact of COVID-19 containment measures in three countries in the Sahel region: Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger. It is based on ACAPS’ global ‘Vulnerability to containment measures’ analysis that highlights how eight key factors can shape the impact of COVID-19 containment measures. Additional factors relevant to the Sahel region have also been included in this report. The premise of this regional analysis is that, given these key factors, the three countries are particularly vulnerable to COVID19 containment measures.

This risk analysis does not forecast the spread of COVID-19. ACAPS does not attempt to forecast the evolution and spread of any disease. The main objective of the report is to help understand how COVID-19 containment measures in the three countries could exacerbate current humanitarian conditions and socioeconomic vulnerabilities (ACAPS’ COVID-19 Analytical Framework).

This report is a secondary data review of available literature and datasets, including the findings of ACAPS ‘Humanitarian Expert Network’ analysis, ACAPS COVID-19 Government Measures Dataset.

Key factors that will shape the impact of containment measures

This analysis focuses on the following key factors: ♦ Conflict and security ♦ Scope and adaptability of social protection ♦ Reliance on informal economies ♦ Commerce ♦ Remittances ♦ Cross border dynamics and migration ♦ Rule of law ♦ Standard of essential services ♦ Social and cultural behaviour and the level of community adherence Geographic scope of the report Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are only three countries within the wider Sahel region, which spans over 5,000 km from east to west Africa. The Sahel is a semi-arid region that lies in between the desert region of north Africa and the tropical region of the south. The Sahel is a ‘bridge’ between North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. It is an area of interaction between African indigenous cultures, nomadic cultures, and Arab and Islamic cultures (The Conversation 28/02/2020).

ACAPS is focusing on Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger because these three countries constitute a sensitive geographical area. The escalation of conflict in Mali in 2015 exacerbated regional instability as conflict began to spill across the borders. In 2018 regional insecurity increased exponentially as the conflict intensified in both Niger and Burkina Faso. This led to a rapid deterioration of humanitarian conditions (OCHA 24/02/2020). Over the past two years armed groups’ activities intensified significantly in the border area shared by the three countries, known as Liptako Gourma. As a result of conflict, the provision of essential services including health, education, and sanitation has become incredibly challenging. The socioeconomic and humanitarian situation in the three countries is likely to further deteriorate as a result of COVID-19 containment measures.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, and particularly the Liptako Gourma region, are characterised by cross-border dynamics and migration: nomadic populations, economic migrants, and people fleeing conflict regularly cross the borders in order to conduct their daily income activities or seek safety abroad. COVID-19-related movement restrictions, including border closure, are expected to have an impact on cross-border dynamics and migration across the three countries.

Limitations

• Clarity is lacking on the type, degree of implementation, and duration of containment measures in the three countries. This is due to both incomplete data and an everchanging picture of the spread and impact of the pandemic across the world.

• In this report, we consider the impact of COVID-19 containment measures on an already dire humanitarian situation. School closures, movement restrictions, and states of emergency pre-date COVID-19 containment measures in the three countries because of conflict. Despite the severity of the impact of COVID-19 and its containment measures worldwide, it is expected that increasing insecurity and conflict will continue to be the main driver in the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in these three countries.

• Information on the level of community adherence to containment measures in the three countries is limited. Strict containment measures in countries with a high level of poverty and a dire food security situation are difficult to respect and implement.

People will be unable to completely halt livelihood activities. Local sources report that starvation constitutes a bigger and more realistic threat for households than the virus.