Burkina Faso – Killing of civilians, insecurity and forced displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 May 2021)

On 20 May, the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR) released an update of the forced displacement situation that reached over 1,218,754 people on 30 April 2021. That is a 6,19% increase (71,055) over a single month.

Internal conflict between armed groups and security forces trigger displacements and civilians are increasingly the targets of violence. This week alone there are already several reports of attacks on civilians and incidents (abductions, shooting at UN vehicle, improvised explosive device's (IED) explosions, houses burned) causing the death of at least 20 civilians, eight injured and five abducted in the regions of Sahel (Oudalan, Séno, Soum), Centre Nord (Sanmatenga), Nord (Loroum), Est (Gourma) and Cascades (Comoé). These incidents, as well as some armed groups’ orders to leave villages, are causing more displacements.