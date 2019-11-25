25 Nov 2019

Burkina Faso: Key Message Update: Security incidents have occurred almost daily in the last three months, November 2019

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 25 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (878.5 KB)

Key Messages

  • Since the beginning of the year, more than 500 security incidents causing 1,643 deaths have been recorded in 34 of the country's 45 provinces (ACLED). The Sahel and North Central regions account for 63 percent of incidents and 72 percent of fatalities. Over the past three months, there has been an increase in attacks by non-state armed groups: 21 in August with 109 deaths; 25 in September with 106 deaths; and 29 in October with 176 deaths (WANEP). These incidents continue to increase the number of IDPs, estimated at more than 486,000 in early October.

  • Crops from the recent harvest are the main source of food in accessible areas. In contrast, in areas most affected by insecurity, internally displaced populations (IDPs) who have been unable to cultivate or have abandoned their fields are dependent on host communities and humanitarian assistance. This assistance, that will be available until December, remains limited to more accessible urban centers (31 percent of IDPs are still living in areas that are difficult to access). Assistance should reach 20 to 30 percent of the populations in Soum province and neighboring municipalities and meet at least 65 percent of their needs. Populations in these areas are therefore experiencing Stressed (IPC Phase 2!).

  • Usually during this period, sales of agricultural products and livestock are the main sources of household income. However, insecurity is leading to a decrease in livestock market attendance in the north with a 10 to 25 percent decrease in small ruminant supplies in Youba, Djibo and Gorom-Gorom markets. Nevertheless, prices are stable overall or have decreased by 5 to 10 percent compared to the average. Among agricultural producers, the price of peanuts is up 8 percent, but the price of cowpeas and corn are down 11 percent and 18 percent respectively compared to the average. Overall revenues from the sale of agricultural products and livestock are likely below average.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.