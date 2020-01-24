24 Jan 2020

Burkina Faso Key Message Update: A concerning food security situation for both host and IDP households, as well as livestock, January 2020

Report
from Famine Early Warning System Network
Published on 24 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (427.59 KB)

Key Messages:

  • In the northern half of the country that is more affected by repeated attacks by armed groups, in addition to the decline in fodder production due to pockets of dryness in September, the concentration of livestock, including those of IDPs, is causing rapid degradation of resources (pastures and water points) in accessible areas. As a result, despite transhumance to new areas (southern Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal), pasture resources will deplete earlier than usual for nontranshumant livestock, and dependence on markets for livestock feed will be greater than usual. In the coming months, the market value of the animals is expected to decrease as their body conditions deteriorate.

  • The decreased functioning, or even the closure of markets, within communes with difficult access, means that the markets in the more accessible provincial capitals are becoming nearly the only markets that can be visited by foreign and national traders, as well as host households and IDPs. While assistance has reduced demand for cereals in some markets (Djibo, Dori, and Kaya), with prices falling in November. In others the influx of less assisted IDPs has led to an increase in staple food prices compared to the five-year average of about 10 percent in Gorom- Gorom, 20 percent in Arbinda, and 33 percent in Gayéri.

  • Poor host households’ stocks are low. With the loss of gold panning, one of their main sources of income, the sale of livestock has become the alternative. Market gardening activities have started around accessible water points, but it is limited by financial access to seeds and other inputs. Paid work opportunities are also limited for IDPs who are then dependent on humanitarian assistance.

  • Assistance planning (food and cash) for the past month is expected to reach 30 and 22 percent of the population in Soum and Sanmatenga provinces respectively and less than 11 percent in the other provinces. However, assistance remains concentrated in accessible urban centers. As a result, there has been a deterioration of livelihoods, food consumption, and nutritional status. In communes with large IDP populations, GAM rates are between 11.2 and 17.6 percent (WFP/UNICEF, SMART rapid, October 2019), which exposes poor host households and IDPs to Crisis (IPC Phase 3) levels of acute food insecurity.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.