Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Inter-community violence (DG ECHO, INGOs, CONASUR, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2020)
- On 8 March, 2 villages were attacked by an unidentified group of armed men in the province of Yatenga, North Region of Burkina Faso. The attack resulted in the death of 43 civilians, while another 6 civilians were badly injured. Several houses in the villages were destroyed by fire.
- Growing inter-community tension in communities once known for their social cohesion in conflict-affected areas of Burkina Faso is being increasingly reported since the onset of violence in the country in 2018, fueled by accusations of ethnic links to radical armed groups in the country.
- In total, 779,741 people have been forced to flee their homes due to the recent escalation of armed conflict in Burkina Faso, with 16,000 others having fled to safety in neighbouring countries.