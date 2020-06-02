Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso: Insecurity is making humanitarian access more difficult
Increasing insecurity in Burkina Faso is making humanitarian access more difficult, particularly in the Sahel, North, Centre-North and East regions.
This past weekend, about 50 people lost their live in three separate attacks in these regions. This is the deadliest violence since March, when 43 civilians were killed following two attacks on villages in the north.
