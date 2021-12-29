Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso - Insecurity, forced displacements (GCORR, OCHA, INGOs, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 December 2021)

  • Thousands of people are fleeing the town of Titao (population of 155,000) and surrounding villages (in the Loroum province, Nord region) following the attack on a civilian convoy which killed 41 people on 23 December. More displacements are expected as non-state armed groups are increasingly targeting civilians, ordering them to leave their villages or die.

  • Around 100,000 people were forcibly displaced in the Nord and Centre-Nord regions since the beginning of December, in addition to the 1,481,701 internally displaced people (IDP) already registered. Humanitarian response to the growing needs is hampered by severe access constraints.

  • DG ECHO partners assist affected communities with food, water, shelter, and relief items; and mobile protection and psychosocial support teams.

