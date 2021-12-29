Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Insecurity, forced displacements (GCORR, OCHA, INGOs, DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 December 2021)
Thousands of people are fleeing the town of Titao (population of 155,000) and surrounding villages (in the Loroum province, Nord region) following the attack on a civilian convoy which killed 41 people on 23 December. More displacements are expected as non-state armed groups are increasingly targeting civilians, ordering them to leave their villages or die.
Around 100,000 people were forcibly displaced in the Nord and Centre-Nord regions since the beginning of December, in addition to the 1,481,701 internally displaced people (IDP) already registered. Humanitarian response to the growing needs is hampered by severe access constraints.
DG ECHO partners assist affected communities with food, water, shelter, and relief items; and mobile protection and psychosocial support teams.