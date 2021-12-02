Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Insecurity, forced displacements (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 December 2021)
Following the violent attack by Non-State Armed Groups in Foube on 21 November, affecting two humanitarian workers and several patients of a health centre, on 30 November, authorities have registered over 30,000 new internally displaced people (IDP) from the area, but this number is bound to increase. New IDPs need shelter and food assistance in priority.
This comes on top of the 1,407,685 IDPs already registered in the country (National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council, September 2021), which represents a 37% increase since the beginning of the year.