Burkina Faso - Insecurity, forced displacements (DG ECHO, Burkina Faso Red Cross Society, GCORR) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 December 2021)

Violent attacks on civilians by non-state armed groups in the Sourou province (Boucle du Mouhoun region) have pushed more than 5,000 people to seek safety and assistance in Tougan, a town already hosting more than 7,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) who are struggling to meet their survival needs. New IDPs need food assistance, shelter, water and sanitation as well as essential household items in priority. The situation is particularly worrying as the region is also facing growing food insecurity. This new displacement is an addition to the 1,481,701 IDPs already registered in the country (National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council, 31 October 2021). The number of IDPs has increased by 42% since the beginning of the year. DG ECHO is supporting the Burkina Faso Red Cross with EUR 150,000 emergency contribution to provide 750 vulnerable displaced families with cash transfers to meet their emergency needs. 225 temporary shelters will also be erected for those families who could not find refuge in the overcrowded host community.