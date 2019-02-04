04 Feb 2019

Burkina Faso – Insecurity, Displacement (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 February 2019)

from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Feb 2019
  • On 2 February a local humanitarian NGO lost a vehicle in the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, with four humanitarian staff on board. This incident took place one week after the disappearance of an ambulance of another local humanitarian organisation, with two medical staff on board. Both vehicles were part of a larger humanitarian response to deliver urgent medical assistance to vulnerable people in the region.
  • An increasing number of attacks against state and civilian structures, including kidnappings and armed attacks on villages, medical centres and schools have taken place in recent months, particularly across the Sahel and East.
  • In total, 80 588 people are now internally displaced and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. DG ECHO and its partners are providing food assistance, shelter, basic healthcare, water and protection. Promotion of the humanitarian principles remains central to guarantee humanitarian access to affected populations.

