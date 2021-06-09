Burkina Faso – Insecurity and forced displacements (DG ECHO, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 June 2021)

Over 7,000 people, including 4,800 children, were forced to flee Solhan, Sahel region, following the 5 June attack, according to updated estimate by DG ECHO partners. The majority of displaced moved to Sebba and Sampelga, in the Sahel region. DG ECHO partners are mobilising to provide an urgent response to the important needs identified for shelters, food and nutrition, non-food items and hygiene kits. Civilians are trapped and increasingly the target of violence in the conflict between proliferating armed groups and security forces. Violence and insecurity continue to trigger displacement, with over 1,2 million Internally Displaced People (IDPs). Among other multi-sectoral needs, the conflict drives an increase in food insecurity. The Cadre Harmonisé forecasts a deterioration of the situation in 2021 with 2.8 million food insecure individuals, including 344,370 in food emergency (phase 4). An increase of 151% compared to last year estimates.