Burkina Faso – Insecurity and Forced Displacements (DG ECHO, CONASUR) (ECHO DAILY Flash of 28 June 2021)

On 26 June, demonstrations by local communities deploring killings of civilians due to the conflict, raising their concerns about insecurity and claiming assistance for internally displaced populations have taken place both in the Nord and Centre-Nord regions. In the latter, at least three civilians and 15 policemen were killed in two attacks from non-state armed groups over the last eight days.

The National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR) has registered over 7,000 new displaced people in the affected regions, either following or in anticipation of the attacks. This comes on top of the 1,218,754 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) already registered in the country (CONASUR, April 2021), which represents 6% of the inhabitants.