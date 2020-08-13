Burkina Faso - Insecurity and forced displacement (Media, NGOs, authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2020)

The exactions and threats of armed groups continue to lead to population displacements, with currently 978,744 people displaced according to the latest figures released by the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR). This represents a 6.22% increase over the last month. Over the past 18 months, the number of IDPs has soared from 87,000 in January 2019 to the current figure of nearly 1 million – an increase of more than 1000%.