Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso - Insecurity and forced displacement (Media, NGOs, authorities) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2020)
The exactions and threats of armed groups continue to lead to population displacements, with currently 978,744 people displaced according to the latest figures released by the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR). This represents a 6.22% increase over the last month. Over the past 18 months, the number of IDPs has soared from 87,000 in January 2019 to the current figure of nearly 1 million – an increase of more than 1000%.
On 10 August, a truck carrying food intended for humanitarian aid was hijacked by an armed group on its way to Djibo (Sahel region). On 5 August, a truck chartered by WFP was intercepted on the same axis by 30 armed men. This is the fifth time that food intended for humanitarian distribution activities has been diverted in the Sahel region this year. O
- n 11 August, the Muslim leader (Imam) of the Soum Province was abducted after being irregularly controlled by an armed group on his way to Djibbo (Sahel region) while other passengers in the same public transportation, among whom humanitarian workers, were released.