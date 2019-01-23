23 Jan 2019

Burkina Faso – Insecurity and forced displacement (DG ECHO, UN)(ECHO Daily Flash of 23 January 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 Jan 2019

  • Armed attacks and persistent insecurity in the Sahel, Nord and Est regions of Burkina Faso, continue to exacerbate humanitarian needs.

  • Since the beginning of 2019, the number of internally displaced people has significantly increased. Over 28 000 newly displaced have been registered during the first three weeks of January. This brings the total of internally displaced to 75 209. Multi-sectoral humanitarian assistance is required to assist conflict-affected displaced people and host communities.

  • Insecurity has also had a negative impact on the provision of basic services, for instance education. The number of schools forced to close due to conflict has now risen to 931, leaving 146 556 children without access to education.

  • The state of emergency declared in 14 out of 45 regions of the country has been extended by six months. This risks further limiting humanitarian access to those in need.

