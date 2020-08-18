Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Insecurity and forced displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 August 2020)
- On 17 August, the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR) in Burkina Faso released an update of the forced displacement situation in country that now reaches over a million people (1,013,254). Over the past 18 months, the number of internall displaced has multiplied by 24.
- Preliminary results of the latest update of the Cadre Harmonisé (a comprehensive analytical framework) indicate a new deterioration of the situation, with 2.8M individuals food insecure, including populations who are severely affected (phase 4-5). In 2020, DG ECHO contributed to the distribution of approximatively 15,000 tonnes of food assistance through its partners.
- Displacement in Burkina Faso is triggered by the internal conflict between security forces and proliferating armed groups. Civilians are trapped and increasingly the targets of the violence, including of alleged abuses by security forces.