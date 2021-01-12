Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso – Insecurity and forced displacement (DG ECHO, CONASUR, Cadre Harmonisé) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2021)
- On 8 January, the National Emergency Response and Rehabilitation Council (CONASUR) released an update of forced displacement in the country, showing that over the past 12 months, the number of internally displaced people has increased by 92%, from 560,033 on 31 December 2019 to 1,074,993 as at 31 December 2020. The majority of this forcibly displaced population are under-15 children (54%) and women (53%).
- Displacement is triggered by internal conflict between proliferating armed groups and security forces. Civilians are increasingly the targets of the violence.
- The latest update of the Cadre Harmonisé (comprehensive analytical food security framework) shows further deterioration of the situation, with 2.7 million individuals projected to be food insecure during the 2021 lean season, of which 254,394 severely affected.