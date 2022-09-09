Burkina Faso: Hunger Crisis - Operation Update Report n° 2, DREF Operation no. MDRBF017

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This update is published to inform the Burkinabe Red Cross Society (BRCS) partners and stakeholders on the implementation progress since the update. The National Society (NS) also extends the intervention timeframe of one month due to the deterioration of security situation in country.

The operational strategy outlined in the EPoA launched on 26 May 2022 remains unchanged. The amount of CHF 245,138 allocated by the DREF to BRCS will still cover the assistance until the end of this extension. Targets remain as revised in the operation update n°1: Gorom (Oudalan Province) for the response 90% completed and Sourou, Soum, Oudalan, Tapoa, Komandjari selected as a sample of key most vulnerable provinces to conduct detailed assessment which is being finalised.

From 26 May to 31st of August 2022, the NS has been coordinating the DREF activities with its partners, taking part in meetings with Movement partners, ECHO and the food security cluster on a regular basis. Assessment tools were revised, training packages improved, and procurements done. A market assessment has been conducted in Gorom, beneficiaries were selected, and CASH vouchers distributed to 653 households.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

The Sahel region is experiencing a growing crisis for several years now, combining climatic effects, displacement crises, insecurity and other factors that are making humanitarian conditions and food insecurity in the Sahelian countries of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali more complex and deteriorating daily. In the case of Burkina Faso, the Cadre Harmonisé and the IPC analysis placed it among the countries with the largest number of severely food-insecure population and areas at risk of famine by the end of this month, July 2022. The number of acute malnourished children below 59 months is 10% higher than last years for the same period and the severe stage is 18% higher. Some 699,027 children from 1 to 59 months and 163,000 pregnant and lactation women are exposed to food insecurity and hunger crisis over the country this year for a total of 40% of the provinces in IPC Phase 3 and five provinces in IPC Phase 4 with no forecasted improvement in the next quarter as the country is entering in the lean season.

Further highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso, multiple FEWSNET publications of the forecasted situation until September are showing a deterioration of the food security situation and the risk of famine. Burkina Faso has more than 3.4 million food, insecure people, due to a multi-faceted crisis characterised by armed conflict and inter-communal violence, leading to the desertion of arable land and a large flow of people who in turn, put pressure on the production and consumption structure of the host communities, thus creating a snowball effect of the food crisis from the northern part of the country to other localities further south.

As part of the response strategy of the Burkina Faso Red Cross Society, a continuous monitoring of the situation is ongoing to adapt the response depending on the evolution of the forecast in the coming months.

The current deterioration of the security situation during the past weeks in Yagha already in IPC 4, will worsen the situation in the Province and all around the North and North-East areas with common humanitarian consequences resulting from this situation: more displacement, abandonment of cultivable land and public services include health services, disruption of markets, more limitation of humanitarian access etc. All, high factors of food insecurity and famine in the country.

The Burkinabe Red Cross, whose 2021-2030 strategic plan is aligned with the IFRC's pan-African Zero Hunger Initiative, keeps a monitoring system of the hunger crisis in the country and through this DREF operation, aims to start urgent assistance in the most affected areas.