Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 31 May 2022)

The security situation in Burkina Faso remains tense with persistent clashes between non-state armed groups (GANE) and the Defence and Security Forces and their allies (VDP). According to ACLED 256 security incidents were recorded in May 2022. These incidents include violence against the civilian population and the destruction of public property and infrastructure, causing significant displacement of the population. As of 30 April 2022, 1,902,150 IDPs were recorded, an increase of 2.77% compared to March. During the month of May, the Centre-North, East and Sahel regions experienced significant population movements.

The continuing deterioration of the situation has made it even more difficult for humanitarian actors to reach the affected people, particularly in Barsalogho in the Centre-Nord, Pama/Majoari in the Est, Titao in the Nord and Djibo in the Sahel. The humanitarian situation is thus made more complex at this time of year, with the first rains accompanied by strong winds and the lean season underway. According to CONASUR, displaced people and vulnerable host communities have a significant and urgent need for food assistance (for 96% of IDPs, the food issue remains the primary need and for 53% of them, the issue of shelter is the second priority). To alleviate the suffering of these people, the Humanitarian Country Team has worked to expand the areas served by UNHAS, mainly through the reduction of transport costs and the acquisition of a second helicopter.

Mobilizing financial to improve the quantity and quality of response remains a major challenge. As of 31 May 2022, only 15% of the HRP 2022 was funded.