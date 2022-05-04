Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 31 March 2022)

New population displacements due to insecurity (151 security incidents were recorded with 66 civilian casualties according to ACLED) continued throughout March, particularly in the Centre-Nord and Sahel regions. In the Sahel, the situation is particularly tense in Soum province, where non-state armed group activity pushed newly displaced people into the town of Djibo, which is once again affected by severe access constraints. Increasing humanitarian need, including in terms of food security (in the face of rising prices), shelter (more than 25% of IDPs are in makeshift shelters according to a rapid assessment conducted on March 28 in Seytenga, Sahel region), and water (increased by sabotage of water points and annual water scarcity during the hottest period of the year) are difficult to cover due to limited humanitarian access. Despite these difficulties, humanitarian partners are delivering emergency interventions :in the Centre Nord, rehabilitation and construction of five (5) water points helped meet the immediate water needs of 850 households in Bam province, while 4,385 households (26,600 people) were assisted through food distribution in Soum.