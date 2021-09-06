Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 31 July 2021)

As of 31 July 2021, Burkina Faso had 1,368,164 internally displaced persons (IDPs), an increase of 4.10 per cent compared to June. The Sahel region continues to host the largest number of IDPs with 36% of the total number of 493,187.

The number of IDPs continues to grow due to the increased activities of non-state armed groups. Security incidents regularly lead to new displacements and therefore to increased needs for humanitarian assistance. This was the case, for example, in the commune of Madjoari (Eastern Region) where, during the month of July, almost 85% of the population, i.e. 12,000 out of 14,000 inhabitants, were displaced following an ultimatum to leave the locality or face reprisals. Those newly displaced took refuge in the commune of Fada N'Gourma, the region's capital, and other communes such as Pama and Nadiagou. Through rapid response mechanisms, over 2,000 IDP households have received food or cash aid. However there are still unmet needs, especially due to difficult access conditions to other localities hosting IDPs, such as Logobou.

Faced with these new displacements, which further increase humanitarian needs, funding remains insufficient. As of 30 June 2021, only USD 101 million (17%) of the USD 607.8 million required by the HRP had been mobilised.