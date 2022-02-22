Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 31 January 2022)

The security situation in Burkina Faso remained volatile in January 2022 with 167 security incidents reported, 45 of which were against civilians (ACLED). The prevailing sense of insecurity is contributing to the increase in new internal displacements, particularly in the Nord, Centre-Nord and Sahel regions of the country. In response to new, large-scale displacements since November 2021, humanitarian partners mobilized US$ 5 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) in December 2021 to provide food assistance, shelter and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) support for up to 100,000 people. While momentarily slowed by the unconstitutional change of government that took place on 24 January 2022, humanitarian action quickly resumed. Nevertheless, in the face of access challenges and insufficient funding, humanitarian actors are struggling to meet the needs of vulnerable crisis-affected people. Gaps in the response are notable in several regions, such as the Sahel, where access is particularly difficult, and the Centre Nord, which has seen successive waves of new displacement since late November 2021.