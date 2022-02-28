Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 31 December 2021)

Throughout 2021, the country has experienced a continuous increase in violence primarily impacting civilians (717 civilian victims out of a total of 2,354). Indeed, 1,315 incidents (attacks against civilians, offensive, IED) were recorded in 2021 compared to 624 in 2020 (ACLED). In addition, new regions were affected by the security crisis during the year (Cascades and South-West regions). All of these incidents caused 1,579,976 people to flee their homes as of December 31, 2021.

During the year, $262.9 million mobilized made it possible to reach 86% of the target of the 2021 humanitarian response plan, i.e. 2.5 million people affected. Despite the context of difficult access, humanitarian actors have been able to adapt, in particular by combining several strategies and dialogue with all the parties involved