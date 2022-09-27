Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 31 August 2022)

In August 2022, the challenges related to access to certain areas with high humanitarian challenges were accentuated with blockades observed particularly in the localities of Barsalogho, a rural commune located 45 km from the city of Kaya in the Centre Nord region, and Titao, an urban commune located 43 km from Ouahigouya in the Nord region.

These areas depend on commercial supplies organized under military escort, which often take a long time, and also on food distributions from partners of the Food Security Cluster.

The difficulties of access contribute to the deterioration of the food and nutritional situation of the displaced people as well as the host population. This month also saw the launch of the national food assistance campaign for 3.5 million people in need by the government, which intends to cover all 45 provinces of the country and target internally displaced persons (IDPs) as well as vulnerable host and non-displaced populations.