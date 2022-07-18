Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 June 2022)

The month of June 2022 was marked by the attack on the town of Seytenga in the Seno province of the Sahel region. On 11 June 2022, a Non-State Armed Group incursion resulted in the deaths of 89 civilians, the deadliest incident since the Solhan massacre of June 2021.

As of 26 June, according to the CONASUR, 4,314 households (34,360 people) had been recorded in Dori, the region's capital. In other developments, on 20 June 2022, transitional authorities announced the establishment of military interest zones in the Sahel and Est regions. Large parts of the Soum province (Sahel region) bordering Mali and the protected reserves between Pama and the W park (Est region) have been defined as zones in which any human activity or presence will be prohibited at the risk of exposing oneself "to the military operations that will be carried out in the near future”. Displacements are expected from the populations in these two localities.

