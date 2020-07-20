Burkina Faso: Humanitarian snapshot (As of 30 June 2020)

The humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso in a context of fight against COVID-19 remains worrying. In the beginning of June 2020, more than 921,000 people were registered as internally displaced. To date, more than 54 per cent of the displaced are in critical need of shelter. They either do not have it or are using improvised ones. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance increased by 32%, from 2.2 million in January to 2.9 million at the end of June 2020, due to the exacerbation of violence targeting civilians and the lack of essential services such as health or education. On the 1st of June 2020, 289 health facilities (23% of health centers in the 5 regions) were either non-functional or providing only minimum service. This has reduced or stopped access to health services for more than 1.5 million people. By mid-2020, only 26 per cent of the necessary funds for the response could be mobilized. The revision of the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan is in progress. It announces a deterioration of the situation therefore an increase in needs and funding for a response at scale.