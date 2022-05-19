Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 30 April 2022)

The humanitarian situation in Burkina Faso continued to be marked by insecurity during the month of April, including the increased use of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along key access routes in the Centre Nord and the sustained encirclement of Djibo, the second city of the Sahel region.

According to ACLED, 240 security incidents were reported in April, of which 108 targeted civilians.

While the rate has slowed in comparison to the large-scale new displacements seen in December 2021 / January 2022, 36,000 new internally displaced people (IDPs) were registered by CONASUR between 28 February and 31 March, an increase of 2%. In particular, the Centre Nord and Sahel regions continue to see population movements. In total, more than 270,000 new IDPs were registered in the first quarter of 2022. Even as security-related access challenges posed challenges to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, the response continues in hard-to-reach areas including Barsalogho and Djibo.