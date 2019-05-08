Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 30 April 2019)

Recurrent violent attacks in the Sahel in recent weeks have led to further displacement of people to the Centre Nord region, increasing humanitarian needs. More than 161,000 people are now internally displaced, having found refuge in host communities across various localities or regrouped in sites in the Sahel, North, East and Centre Nord regions. Thousands of people have fled recent attacks around Arbinda and Gorgadji (Sahel region) to the areas of Barsalogho (Foubé), Dablo and Pensa (Centre Nord region). In these three locations, more than 16,000 extremely vulnerable displaced people are in urgent need of food assistance, shelter, water and health services. Access to basic social services also remains a concern for displaced persons and host families. Nearly 357 schools were reopened last March, but 1,088 others remain closed, depriving nearly 146,000 children of education. In addition to the displaced persons, nearly 163,000 people living in crisis-affected areas, where health centres are closed or provide only minimum services, require medical assistance and health services. Access to water remains a major issue in host areas, particularly in the Sahel region. Humanitarian organisations are mobilized alongside the Government to provide vital assistance and protection to displaced populations and others in need. The lack of access, due to insecurity, remains a major obstacle to delivering assistance to affected populations. Further resources and coordinated actions are needed to increase the humanitarian response. The $100 million emergency plan launched in February to assist 900,000 people in need is only 35% funded.