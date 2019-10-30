30 Oct 2019

Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 29 October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 29 Oct 2019
preview
Download PDF (551.76 KB)

Burkina Faso is witnessing a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian emergency. In early October, 486,360 internally displaced people were registered, more than twice as many as in July. The country’s Centre-Nord and Sahel regions are the most-affected. The Nord region also saw a significant in crease in the number of displaced people. Humanitarian operations continue to expand to provide urgently needed assistance. Since July, the number of people receiving food assistance has doubled to around 735,000. Some of the displaced families occupying schools have been relocated, allowing 30 schools to resume operation as the school year begun on 1 October. However, access to health services has suffered a setback: 71 health centres remain closed and 75 others offering minimal service, leaving more than 880,000 people without access to health care. In September, 50 health centres were closed. In a revised Humanitarian Response Plan, US$187 million are required for assistance. As of 29 October, 37 per cent of the funds had been received.

