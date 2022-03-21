Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 28 February 2022)

The month of February 2022 was marked by an 11 percent increase in security incidents compared with January 2022, with 1,659 incidents reported, including 64 against civilians (ACLED). This ongoing context of insecurity was reflected in the new displacement data released by the CONASUR, which showed a 10 percent increase from December to January, bringing the total number of IDPs to 1,741,655 as of 31 January 2022. The ongoing violence also continues to negatively impact access to basic social services for both displaced and host populations. According to official figures, in February 2022, 3,405 schools and 160 health centers were closed. Humanitarian needs remain significant, in particular in the East, North-Central, North, and Sahel regions. Gaps in the response are notable in the provision of shelter and essential household items as well as water, hygiene and sanitation (WASH).

Access to drinking water is particularly difficult and has been exacerbated by the sabotage of water points by non-state armed groups in several regions (Boucle de Mouhoun, Centre-Nord, Sahel) in February in February affecting more than people.