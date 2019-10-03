Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 27 September 2019)

Escalating armed violence and insecurity in parts of Burkina Faso’s northern and eastern regions has rapidly worsened the humanitarian situation. Around 290,000 people had been displaced from their homes as of 16 September, an increase of 18,000 since 22 August. The displaced have sought refuge in other communities and in sites for the displaced in North, North-Central and Sahel regions. Others have settled in towns such as Dori in Sahel region and Kaya in North-Central. Secondary displacements are also being reported. The conflict-affected people are struggling to find food and access basic services. Some 50 health centres remain closed, 10 fewer than in August, leaving 531,000 people with no access to health services, a slight improvement from 626,000 previously thanks to the efforts by humanitarian organizations and the authorities. The unprecedented humanitarian emergency in Burkina Faso has left 1.3 million people requiring urgent assistance. As of 25 September, only 32 per cent of the US$187 million needed for relief operations had been received.