Burkina Faso : Humanitarian Snapshot (As of 26 July 2021)

As of 30 June 2021, the number of internally displaced persons in Burkina Faso has risen to 1,312,071 an increase of 4.7 per cent compared to the previous month. This increase in numbers is mainly due to the increase in security incidents. This unpredictable and unprecedented increase in incidents targeting mainly the civilian population has been observed since the beginning of the second quarter of 2021. Indeed, from 86 civilians killed in 105 security incidents between 1 January and 31 March 2021, the number of civilians killed in 115 security incidents between 1 April and 14 June 2021 has risen to 298, representing an increase of almost 250% in civilian deaths between the first and second quarters, including the Solhan incident of 5 June 2021, which claimed the lives of at least 132 people.

The Central North, Sahel and Eastern regions continue to be the most affected. Over the past three months, around 200,000 people across the country had to flee their homes in search of safety. People are moving to communities in dire humanitarian need, but humanitarian response capacity remains limited. According to analyses by the Rapid Response Coordination Group (GCORR), only 20% of displacement alerts are fully responded to. The humanitarian community remains committed to supporting the Government in responding to humanitarian challenges, including with a CERF-Rapid Response allocation of $4 million that has just been granted to Burkina Faso. This allocation will enable urgent humanitarian operations to be launched in priority sectors in hard-to-reach locations in the three most affected regions (Sahel, Central North and Eastern) in order to develop actions with modalities adapted to the context. This CERF allocation complements another $7 million (CERF-UFE) that will strengthen the humanitarian response in the regions least covered by humanitarian action due to the under-funding of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan, which is only 18.6% funded.