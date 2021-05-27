Burkina Faso: Humanitarian snapshot (As of 25 May 2021)

In Burkina Faso, conflict and violence continue to cause new displacement, with large numbers of internally displaced persons (IDPs) recorded in the Sahel and Centre-North regions since the beginning of the year. In April, clashes between armed groups and security forces, as well as attacks on the civilian population and the looting of their property, also affected the North and East regions, resulting in new population displacements. More than 71,000 new IDPs were registered in April alone, according to the latest data from CONASUR. The recent movements only confirm the trend that has made Burkina Faso one of the countries with the fastest increase of IDPs in the world since 2020. Insecurity and displacement, as well as climate shocks, are severely disrupting people's livelihoods. The latest projections (March 2021) from the Cadre Harmonisé (a tool that helps identify areas and populations at risk of food insecurity) indicate that nearly 2.9 million people will need food assistance in the coming months, including 344,000 in an urgent manner, compared to 2 million people at the time being. Access to water conditions are also deteriorating, particularly in the Sahel region, where women and girls have to travel ever greater distances to fetch water – which also exposes them to protection incidents. Faced with these multiple needs, humanitarian partners are striving to increase their access to the most vulnerable populations, including through humanitarian reconnaissance flights to hard-to-reach areas. However, with only 15.8% of the funds required by the HRP received to date, it remains essential to obtain additional funding in order to cover the needs adequately