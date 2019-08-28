28 Aug 2019

Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 21 August 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 21 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (560.54 KB)

Armed attacks and insecurity continue to affect parts of northern and eastern Burkina Faso, driving forced displacement and increasing the number of people in need of assistance and protection. By the end of August, more than 270,000 internally displaced people are living in host communities or displacement sites in Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions. Increasingly, displaced persons are seeking refuge in or near urban centres such as Djibo and Dori (Sahel) and Kaya (Centre Nord), and secondary displacement, particularly from Sahel to Centre Nord is being reported. Access to food, livelihoods and basic services is becoming increasingly difficult for both displaced and host communities. Over the past month, there has been a nearly 35 per cent surge in the number of health facilities closed due to insecurity, from 39 to 60, depriving almost 626,000 people of access to basic health care. The revised Humanitarian Response Plan, released in August, is calling for US$187 million to provide urgent assistance to nearly 1.3 million people, including 800,000 affected by violence and insecurity. As of 21 August, only 29 per cent of the required funding has been mobilized.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.