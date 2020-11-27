Burkina Faso: Humanitarian snapshot (As of 20 November 2020)

Burkina Faso continues to see increasing displacement due to conflict and violence and, as a result, growing humanitarian needs. As at 10 November, the number of internally displaced people registered by the national emergency management authority, CONASUR, rose to 1.05 million, an increase of 1.5% from September 2020. Security continues to be cited by 90% of new IDPs as the principal cause of displacement[1]. Education remains one of the sectors most affected by the conflict and violence. With the resumption of classes in early October 2020, a total of 2,398 schools remained closed, limiting educational opportunities for nearly 350,000 school children. The health system is also severely impacted by the situation: as of 29 October, 323 health facilities were either closed (91) or operating with minimum functionality (232), affecting access to health care for more than 964,000 people. In August 2020, Burkina Faso experienced the highest peak of food insecurity in the past 10 years, with 3.3 million people countrywide reported to be in a state of crisis with respect to access to food. Against this backdrop, humanitarian actors have scaled up their response considerably over the past year, reaching some 2.3 million people with humanitarian assistance in the first nine months of the year. This even as the proportion of funds mobilized against requirements remained low; as of 18 November 2020, financing of the revised Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was US$ 234 million (55%) of the $424 million requested.