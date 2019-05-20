Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 17 May 2019)

Recurrent armed attacks in the Sahel and Centre-Nord regions have triggered new population displacement and increased humanitarian needs. Areas where people had sought refuge have now come under attack. Many people have also ed their villages fearing attacks. So far, more than 170,000 people have been displaced. They have sought refuge in other communities or in various sites in Sahel, Nord, Est and Centre-Nord regions. With the June – August lean season approaching, food insecurity is projected to worsen. Lack of shelter is also a major concern. The seasonal rains are likely to compound the hardship faced by the displaced, majority of whom do not have shelter. Basic services such as health care and education have been severely aected by the attacks and insecurity. Some 1,088 schools remain closed, depriving more than 146,000 children of education. 59 health centres are closed or services have been paralysed, aecting the displaced as well as nearly 147,000 people in the violence-hit areas. Humanitarian organizations are supporting the Government in providing assistance and protection to the displaced and other aected people. However, the persistent conict is complicating humanitarian access. Additional resources and increased coordination are critical to further stepping up the humanitarian response. As of 12 May, 35 per cent of the US$100 million needed to assist some 900,000 people had been received.