Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 15 August 2019)

Armed attacks and insecurity continue to affect parts of northern and eastern Burkina Faso, driving forced displacement and increasing the number of people in need of assistance and protection. By the end of July, more than 238,000 internally displaced people were living in host communities or displacement sites in Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions. Increasingly, displaced persons are seeking refuge in or near urban centres such as Djibo and Dori (Sahel) and Kaya (Centre Nord), and secondary displacement, particularly from Sahel to Centre Nord is being reported. Access to food, livelihoods and basic services is becoming increasingly difficult for both displaced and host communities. Over the past month, there has been a nearly 40 per cent surge in the number of health facilities closed due to insecurity, from 39 to 64, depriving almost 700,000 people of access to basic health care. The revised Humanitarian Response Plan, released in August, is calling for US$187 million to provide urgent assistance to nearly 1.3 million people, including 800,000 affected by violence and insecurity. As of 15 August, only 29 per cent of the required funding has been mobilized.