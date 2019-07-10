Burkina Faso: Humanitarian Snapshot (as of 10 July 2019)

Recurrent armed attacks and insecurity continue to force people to flee their homes and escalating humanitarian needs. More than 219,000 people are now displaced and have sought refuge in other communities or in displacement sites in Centre-Nord, Est, Nord and Sahel regions. Other have fled to Kaya, Dori and Djibo towns. In Nord and Sahel regions, civilians have been forced to flee multiple times to seek safety. With the ongoing rains, many of the displaced are unable to access basic services due to impassable roads. Many also lack shelter and are surviving in deplorable conditions, risking infections. In the violence-hit regions, some 369,000 people have limited or no access to health services, as health centres have shut or their operating severely curtailed due to insecurity and armed attacks. Access to water is also difficult in many areas hosting the displaced. Humanitarian organizations are supporting the Government in providing emergency assistance to the affected people. However, the persistent violence remains an impediment to effective relief response. As of July, 44 per cent of the US$100 million response budget had been provided. The Humanitarian Response Plan is being revised to accommodate the rising needs.