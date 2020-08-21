Burkina Faso: Humanitarian snapshot (As of 08 August 2020)

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has risen from 2.2 million in January 2020 to 2.9 million today, an increase of more than 30 per cent. The worsening security situation has forced more than one million people to flee their homes,many have been displaced several times. As of 30 June 2020, 75 per cent of the displaced lack adequate shelter. In addition, heavy rains during the past months have caused flooding in several localities hosting internally displaced persons. Growing insecurity and climate shocks have led to the worst food crisis in a decade, with 15 percent of the population in phase 3 to 5 according to the July 2020 Harmonized Framework data. As of 10 August 2020, 294 health facilities remain closed or operating at minimum capacity, leaving more than 1.2 million people without access to adequate health care. Despite the increase in needs, the level of resource mobilization remains insufficient. US $424 million is needed to provide a response at scale, yet as of 31 July, only 32% of the required funds had been received.