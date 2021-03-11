Burkina Faso | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

Burkina Faso is facing a complex crisis due to armed group activity, inter-community tensions, natural disasters and the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This results in significant population displacements, disruption of livelihoods, high acute food insecurity and malnutrition, and increased dependency on humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable households. With the exponential increase of displaced people, providing emergency agricultural assistance to both host communities and displaced families is key to protect their livelihoods, allow them to produce their own food and enhance social cohesion.