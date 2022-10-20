Burkina Faso: Humanitarian overview of Djibo town surrounded by armed groups - Briefing note – 19 October 2022

CRISIS IMPACT OVERVIEW

• Since 17 February 2022, armed groups affiliated with the Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) have surrounded Djibo town in Soum province, located at the border with Mali. The groups have been controlling the access routes to the city, preventing the entry and exit of people and goods (RFI 19/02/2022; Libération 26/07/2022). The population of Djibo (over 89,000 community members and at least 285,000 IDPs) depends on the few escorted supply convoys to access food and other essential items (OCHA 24/06/2019). These convoys often fall under the attacks of armed groups, who have systematically planted improvised explosive devices (IEDs) along strategic roads. These IEDs have killed civilians and prevented movements (DW 27/09/2022).

• More than eight months after the armed groups surrounded the town, thousands of people have become food-insecure. Food and medicine shortages are reported. Staple food prices have also increased considerably because of speculation on the few items still available (FEWS NET 02/09/2022; L’Obs Paalga 16/04/2022).

• Access to water has become particularly difficult since armed groups have sabotaged many facilities. The destruction of telephone installations hampers communications. The JNIM has also destroyed infrastructure, such as bridges, to further isolate Djibo from the rest of the country (Solidarités International 04/05/2022; Sahelien.com 23/03/2022).