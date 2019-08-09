09 Aug 2019

Burkina Faso - Humanitarian Funding (DG ECHO, UN, IOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Aug 2019 View Original

  • The unprecedented speed of the deterioration of the security situation in Burkina Faso in 2019 has triggered large humanitarian needs, with over 236,000 people now forcibly displaced (IDPs) across all 13 regions of the country, while new estimates predict a further increase, to a total of 334,000 IDPs by the end of the year.

  • The insecurity is compounding a country already fragile to food insecurity. Conflict, inter-community violence and forced displacement is limiting people’s access to their traditional livelihoods (agriculture, markets), increasing their vulnerability. An estimated 1.2 million people will now need food assistance in 2019.

  • The escalating humanitarian crisis in recent months has obliged the humanitarian and development community to revise their strategic response planning for 2019. On 8 August, a revised 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan was published. The budget requirement to address the humanitarian crisis has increased to USD 187 million (87% increase). The plan is 27% funded so far.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.