Burkina Faso - Humanitarian Funding (DG ECHO, UN, IOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 August 2019)

The unprecedented speed of the deterioration of the security situation in Burkina Faso in 2019 has triggered large humanitarian needs, with over 236,000 people now forcibly displaced (IDPs) across all 13 regions of the country, while new estimates predict a further increase, to a total of 334,000 IDPs by the end of the year.

The insecurity is compounding a country already fragile to food insecurity. Conflict, inter-community violence and forced displacement is limiting people’s access to their traditional livelihoods (agriculture, markets), increasing their vulnerability. An estimated 1.2 million people will now need food assistance in 2019.