Burkina Faso- Growing insecurity (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 August 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 21 Aug 2019 — View Original
- On 19 August, 24 soldiers were killed after an armed attack on a military camp by a non-state armed group in Koutougou, Soum Province, Sahel region. This region, close to the Malian border, has been heavily impacted by the growing insecurity. Approximately 50% of the 236,000 people internally displaced in Burkina are located in the Sahel region, of whom 85% are women and children.
- Civilians have been directly targeted in the conflict. So far in 2019 alone, out of the 399 victims killed due to the insecurity, 276 victims have been civilians. Kidnapping and intimidation are also used to instill fear among the local population.
- Humanitarian aid organisations continue to scale up their humanitarian operations to provide urgent food assistance, shelter, water and primary healthcare to people living in conflict affected areas and to people internally displaced. Given the unprecedented scale and speed of the deterioration of the humanitarian situation, the revised Humanitarian Response Plan 2019 increased it’s estimated budgetary requirement to USD 187 million, yet remains substantially underfunded.