Burkina Faso, Ghana - Floods (NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2020)

Floods following heavy rain was reported in parts of Burkina Faso and Ghana on 5-6 September, resulting in fatalities and damage.

According to media, 4 people died in Burkina Faso (3 in Centre-Nord Region, one in Ouagadougou Capital City). A number of houses and property have been damaged, leaving many people displaced.

In Ghana, 4 people died in North East Region, after heavy rain and floods. Many communities have been isolated by flooding caused by the spillage of Bagre Dam in West Mamprusi Municipality.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over central and northen Ghana as well as over western Burkina Faso, with locally very heavy rainfall over north-western Ghana.