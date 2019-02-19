19 Feb 2019

Burkina Faso - Forced Displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Feb 2019 View Original

Insecurity and inter-community violence has triggered a 140% increase in the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in 2019. There are over 101 000 IDPs, with 60 000 newly displaced since January this year. The scale and speed of this displacement is unprecedented in Burkina Faso, resulting in food, shelter, wash, nutrition, protection and education needs.

The UN’s CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund) has released USD 4 million to UN agencies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to 25 000 people in need of life-saving aid. Further financial resources will be needed over the coming months.

DG ECHO and its partners are present and responding. With financial support from DG ECHO, the medical NGO ‘LVIA’ re-opened three primary healthcare centres in the Sahel region (Gandafabou, Katcham Ouest, Fadar-Fadar Nord), closed due to insecurity. Over the last eight months, over 8 749 consultations have been provided including to 4 605 children under five. This area also has the highest rate of severe acute malnutrition, at 3.1%.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.