Burkina Faso - Forced Displacement (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2019)

Insecurity and inter-community violence has triggered a 140% increase in the number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in 2019. There are over 101 000 IDPs, with 60 000 newly displaced since January this year. The scale and speed of this displacement is unprecedented in Burkina Faso, resulting in food, shelter, wash, nutrition, protection and education needs.

The UN’s CERF (Central Emergency Response Fund) has released USD 4 million to UN agencies to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to 25 000 people in need of life-saving aid. Further financial resources will be needed over the coming months.

DG ECHO and its partners are present and responding. With financial support from DG ECHO, the medical NGO ‘LVIA’ re-opened three primary healthcare centres in the Sahel region (Gandafabou, Katcham Ouest, Fadar-Fadar Nord), closed due to insecurity. Over the last eight months, over 8 749 consultations have been provided including to 4 605 children under five. This area also has the highest rate of severe acute malnutrition, at 3.1%.